Connecticut’s Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the manufacturer of the Bushmaster AR-15 rifle can be sued and potentially held liable in connection with the 2012 mass murder at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
The groundbreaking decision overturned a lower court ruling barring the lawsuit, which was brought by the estates of nine victims of the killings by Adam Lanza, who wielded the high-powered rifle.
Bushmaster is owned by Remington.
This story is developing and will be updated.