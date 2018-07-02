The FBI in Cleveland has arrested a 48-year-old man it says was planning a July 4 attack in the city’s downtown, authorities said.

The man — who lived in Maple Heights, a southeastern suburb of Cleveland — was taken into custody Sunday, and he is expected to be charged with attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization, said Mike Tobin, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland.

Tobin said the man “wanted to launch an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4,” and he met with someone he believed to be a member of the al-Qaeda terrorist network to further his plot. In reality, that person was working for the FBI, Tobin said.

The FBI was first tipped to the man because of postings he made online, Tobin said.

The man’s name was not immediately released. Tobin said prosecutors were presenting the case to a judge for formal charges Monday morning. The FBI’s Cleveland Division said in a news release that more details would be provided at a 9:15 a.m. news conference featuring FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen Anthony, U.S. Attorney Justice Herdman and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

As in many cities, Cleveland was planning a fireworks display downtown on July 4. Tobin said the man wanted to attack a parade or “something downtown on July 4 where there would be lots of people,” and he had talked of a similar plot in Philadelphia, where he had some ties.

Tobin said the man seemed to view himself as a scout who would not detonate bombs himself but find a location to do maximum damage.