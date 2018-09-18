A federal judge in Atlanta denied a motion Monday night to force the state of Georgia to switch from electronic touchscreen machines to paper ballots for the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

But in doing so, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg warned state and county officials that “further delay is not tolerable” in “confronting and tackling the challenges before the state’s election balloting system.”

And she indicated that in the future she would be prepared to rule that Americans have a right to cast a vote in a way that can’t be hacked.

The motion was filed in August by election integrity advocates seeking to compel Secretary of State Brian Kemp to abandon the state’s centrally-run system of paperless electronic voting. They argued that a failure to do so would deprive Georgia’s 6.8 million voters of their constitutional right to vote, and that the machines themselves were vulnerable to hacking — especially by sophisticated foreign governments like Russia.

Switching to paper at this late date, state and county officials argued last week in court, would throw the election into chaos and cause voter confusion. The state has 2,600 precincts across 159 counties.

The judge was sympathetic to the plaintiffs’ arguments about security, but in the end felt the risks of converting the system with fewer than eight weeks before Election Day outweighed the security threat.

“While [the] plaintiffs have shown the threat of real harms to their constitutional interests, the eleventh-hour timing of their motions and an instant grant of the paper ballot relief requested could just as readily jeopardize the upcoming elections, voter turnout, and the orderly administration of the election,” Totenberg wrote in a 46-page opinion.

The ruling comes as the nation is gripped by concern that Russia or other foreign governments will interfere in this year’s election as Moscow did in 2016. As a result, warnings from experts — including the National Academies of Scientists — about the vulnerabilities of computerized voting machines have become more insistent.

Though Totenberg denied the motion for a preliminary injunction for November, she has not yet ruled on the underlying claims, which seek to wean Georgia entirely off paperless touchscreen machines.

And she vowed to move quickly.

“The 2020 elections are around the corner,” she said. “If a new balloting system is to be launched in Georgia in an effective manner, it should address democracy’s critical need for transparent, fair, accurate and verifiable election processes that guarantee each citizen’s fundamental right to cast an accountable vote.”

The plaintiffs said they expect eventually to succeed.

“We are not deterred in our fight for the right to vote, for that is the heart of this matter,” said Donna Price, director of Georgians for Verified Voting, one of two groups that brought the legal action.

“We are glad the case can now move forward on the merits,” said Robert A. McGuire, an attorney for the plaintiff group Coalition for Good Governance. “We will continue to press these voting rights claims, and we fully expect to prevail in the end.”

The judge noted that Georgia, the first state in the country to adopt “direct-recording electronic” or DRE touchscreen machine in 2002, is now one of only five states in which electronic voting is entirely paperless — with no independent paper ballot or audit record.

The plaintiffs last week called expert witnesses who testified to the problems with such machines. One expert, computer scientist Alex Halderman of the University of Michigan, demonstrated for the court how a malware-laced memory card inserted into a Diebold DRE machine — the sort that Georgia uses — can alter election results.

The plaintiffs also drew on written testimony from another computer expert, Logan Lamb, who had alerted the executive director of the state’s Center for Election Systems of a separate vulnerability in a server that forms part of the election system. He discovered that vulnerability — and the exposure online of the personal data of more than 6 million voters — in August 2016, three months before the presidential election. The software flaw was still there and the personal data still available online six months later, Lamb stated.

The plaintiffs “shine a spotlight on the serious security flaws and vulnerabilities in the state’s DRE system — including unverifiable election results, outdated software susceptible to malware and viruses and a central server that was already hacked multiple times,” Totenberg wrote.

Yet those arguments “have hardly been rebutted” by the defendants “except via characterizations of the issues raised as entirely hypothetical and baseless.”

She chided the defendants for having “buried their heads in the sand” on the system’s vulnerabilities.

“At the end of the day, the judge looked at this and thought if these officials don’t understand the most basic issues of securing an election, how in the world are they going to implement paper ballots in such a short time?” said David Cross, an attorney for Georgians for Verified Voting.

Though the underlying lawsuit was filed more than a year ago, the case was beset by procedural delays, prompting frustration from the judge. “The court attempted to expedite this case at earlier times to no avail,” she said. But the August filing of the motion for a preliminary injunction “effectively put the squeeze” on the proposed relief.