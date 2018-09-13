With a monster hurricane barreling down on the Carolinas, the man leading the federal government’s disaster response is facing an investigation into his use of government vehicles.

The inspector general at the Department of Homeland Security is now investigating FEMA administrator William “Brock” Long for using a government vehicle to travel between Washington, D.C., and his home in Hickory, N.C., where his family , according to a DHS official familiar with the situation.

At a press briefing Thursday morning, Long disputed engaging in improper action, saying, “I would never intentionally run a program incorrectly. … Doing something unethical is not part of my DNA and is not part of my track record my entire career.”

Long said he and his agency will “continue to fully cooperate with any investigation that’s going on.” He declined to take further questions from reporters on the investigation and said, “Right now I am 100 percent focused on Floyd … Florence, excuse me.”

The investigation was first reported Thursday morning by Politico.

A DHS official who knows Long said Long is “crestfallen” by the investigation and said Long refused to step down last week when Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen asked him to resign. The official said Nielsen has been trying to push him out for months, “hounding” him about not being in the office more because he goes back to North Carolina on weekends and that Long believes Nielsen wants to replace him with someone loyal to her.

“This is a guy going to church in Hickory, North Carolina,” the official said. “He’s a Boy Scout. This is a guy with a young family trying to get home to see his kid’s baseball games on the weekends. This is not a Scott Pruitt-type situation.”

Pruitt, who led the Environmental Protection Agency, resigned in July amid scrutiny of his spending and travel.

Another DHS official denied that Nielsen asked Long to step down.

FEMA spokeswoman Jenny Burke directed questions about the investigation to DHS but said in a statement, “Since his confirmation, the Administrator quickly earned the respect of the entire emergency management community, many in Congress; and, most importantly, the FEMA workforce, during the most historic and challenging time in the agency’s history. He is known for his passion to help disaster survivors in their time of greatest need.”

Several former and current FEMA officials also noted that Long’s emergency vehicles have specialized communications equipment that allows him to keep secure communications with the agency and others in government — a critical capacity for the nation’s top emergency official. Other administrators have also used such vehicles on trips in the past, though perhaps less frequently.

Long was emergency management director for the state of Alabama before being appointed FEMA administrator by President Trump. Because of his previous disaster management experience, his appointment was praised and supported by those working in the emergency field. And during his tenure, he has been largely admired by the staff at FEMA, according to current and former officials at the agency.

DHS spokesman Tyler Q. Houlton referred questions to the agency’s Office of the Inspector General, saying: “At this time, we are fully focused on preparing for, responding to, and recovering from Hurricane Florence and the storms in the Pacific. The Secretary is confident in the leadership at FEMA and their proven disaster management ability.”

A spokesperson for the inspector general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Joel Achenbach contributed to this report.