Supporters of Pakistani religious groups rally in Karachi on Jan. 2 to condemn President Trump’s comments about Pakistan. (Fareed Khan/AP)

Even by the standard of their tumultuous relationship, the growing feud between the United States and Pakistan is unusually serious, with the potential to trigger a breakdown in ties that could threaten cooperation on intelligence, nuclear safety and America’s war in Afghanistan.

Tensions flared this week after President Trump lashed out in his first tweet of the new year, saying Pakistan had repaid U.S. assistance with “nothing but lies & deceit,” a claim that Pakistani leaders labeled as “completely incomprehensible.”

The Trump administration, led by senior officials known for taking a hard line on Pakistan, has been considering a range of punitive measures to force Islamabad to eliminate safe havens used by militants blamed for stoking violence in Afghanistan. The United States has withheld $255 million in military aid since last year.

Experts say that Trump’s penchant for public shaming and Pakistani leaders’ need to demonstrate their strength ahead of elections this year have increased the potential for an explosive cycle of retaliation.

Moeed Yusuf, a Pakistan scholar at the U.S. Institute of Peace, said the overt recriminations made it harder for the two countries to set aside their differences and, at least publicly, espouse a desire to focus on shared interests in Afghanistan.

“That constructive ambiguity is a buffer against a divorce that neither wants but both threaten all the time,” he said.

The latest flare-up accelerates a downward trajectory in a fragile anti-terror allegiance forged after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

While Pakistan has at times figured as a valued counterterrorism partner, helping to detain key 9/11 suspects and enabling American drone strikes, it has also been one of the most problematic for U.S. policymakers.

Successive American administrations have used a range of tactics, including private pressure and billions of dollars in military and civilian aid, to induce Pakistan to take more decisive action against terrorists within its borders.

American officials believe Pakistan has allowed the Taliban’s reclusive leadership, along with members of the Haqqani network, an aggressive Taliban offshoot, to shelter within its borders, fueling a war that has claimed over 2,000 American lives and consumed massive U.S. resources over 16 years.

Pakistani leaders deny those claims, saying that militants in Afghanistan launch cross-border attacks of their own and chiding the United States for failing to recognize their efforts to curb militant groups. They blame poor governance and corruption in Afghanistan for a conflict that prompted Trump to authorize additional U.S. troops.

“We don’t think you can explain away the whole Afghanistan imbroglio just by putting blame on Pakistan,” Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington, said in a recent interview.

Trump administration officials, vowing to get results where previous administrations failed, are considering additional measures, including cutting aid and withdrawing Pakistan’s status as a major non-NATO ally.

On Thursday, the State Department announced it had placed Pakistan on a “watch list” of countries seen as failing to protect religious freedom, a modest step that nevertheless symbolizes waning U.S. patience.

The United States could also consider imposing sanctions, increasing the tempo of drone strikes outside of tribal areas or withholding backing for Pakistan at global financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Deliberations on Pakistan are led by national security adviser H.R. McMaster, who appears to share the concerns of other senior officers who served in Afghanistan.

Lisa Curtis, senior director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council, has argued that the United States should pressure Pakistan to curtail arms exports into Afghanistan, expel Taliban leaders and seize their assets.

It’s not yet clear how much time the Trump administration will give Pakistan before moving to impose new measures. Pakistani authorities so far have shaken off the threats.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, a Pakistani military spokesman, told the Geo news channel on Wednesday that while Pakistan still considers the United States an ally, “no amount of coercion can dictate us how to continue.”

Pakistan’s increasingly close ties with China — including a new development deal worth more than $62 billion for infrastructure and energy projects — might help soften the blow of any new punitive measures from the United States.

“Trusted, friendly countries will support us at this critical time,” said Mahmood Shah, a Peshawar-based former Army brigadier who is now a defense analyst.

Experts warned that additional U.S. measures might prompt Pakistan to take retaliatory action of its own, possibly including closing road routes and airspace the United States relies on to support its campaign in landlocked Afghanistan.

In 2011, Pakistan suspended access to those routes after U.S. aircraft killed more than two dozen Pakistani military personnel along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton later apologized for the incident.

It was one of a series of crises during a turbulent year in which Pakistan curtailed intelligence cooperation following the arrest of a CIA contractor and the secret U.S. raid that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

According to Sameer Lalwani, a senior associate at the Stimson Center, Pakistan might also suspend cooperation on safeguarding its nuclear program or sharing intelligence regarding militants in Pakistan or the Pakistani diaspora in the West.

“They have a lot of arrows in their quiver as well,” Lalwani said. “The worry is if we start going in this tit-for-tat cycle.”

Laurel Miller, a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation who was a top State Department official until last year, said the desire to take new action against Pakistan, while understandable, might backfire.

“A punitive and shaming approach is unlikely to elicit greater cooperation from the Pakistanis because experience shows that when cornered their inclination is to dig in rather than to find some new accommodation,” she said.

The nationalist instinct that characterized the response to Trump’s tweet may grow stronger as Pakistani politicians position themselves ahead of elections expected this summer.

Experts said Pakistan could also choose to intensify or loosen its military pressure on areas where extremists have taken shelter in the past, possibly influencing fighting conditions in Afghanistan.

Perhaps most likely, the two countries might ultimately choose to muddle through as they have in the past.

“Everyone is aware of Pakistan’s capabilities and any miscalculation could push the whole region into the deadliest conflict,” said Said Nazir, a former brigadier in Pakistan’s army. “This will be do or die for Pakistan.”

Gowen reported from New Delhi. Shaiq Hussain in Islamabad, Haq Nawaz Khan in Peshawar, and Julie Tate and Carol Morello in Washington contributed to this report.