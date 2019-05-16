Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was among the House members briefed Thursday by FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials about the Russian hacking of voter databases in two Florida counties in 2016. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Congressional representatives from Florida are promising legislation to change the rules about who should be notified in the event of a breach of election data or infrastructure, after the FBI confirmed that voter databases in two Florida counties were hacked during the 2016 election — but forbid them to publicly detail that information.

The effort, backed by both Democrats and Republicans, is an attempt to force federal law enforcement agencies to disclose more information about cyberattacks to the public as they occur, and clear up confusion about where and how such incursions take place.

“It is untenable to continue to hold this information classified and not to let the public know,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.). “This chaotic, drib drab of information that is coming out is doing more harm to constituents’ faith in our electoral system.”

Lawmakers took particular offense to the FBI’s assertion that it could not publicly disclose the information not only out of concern for protecting sources and methods, but also because the bureau considers county officials to be victims of the Russian hacking.

“That rationale is ludicrous,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who was briefed about the attacks Thursday along with Murphy, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) and others. “The victims in these cases are not government officeholders. The victims are voters.”

FBI representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The members were also frustrated that the FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials who briefed them Thursday were unable to offer any guarantees that the breaches had not resulted in any election information being compromised. The officials would say only that they found “no evidence” that any data was altered or affected, lawmakers said — viewing the wording as carefully crafted.

“We couldn’t get with certainty verification that the Russians were not able to manipulate the data that they had access to,” said Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.). “They found ‘no evidence’ of that, but they couldn’t say with certainty that the [Russians] did not manipulate that data.”

The responses of the Florida House members were markedly different in tone than that of Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who received his own FBI briefing about the hackings on Wednesday. In a statement, Scott also said that he wanted the information to be made public but that he was “confident in the security of Florida’s elections.”