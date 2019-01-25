The U.S. military has not been asked to take any actions to evacuate Americans from Venezuela, officials said, as a standoff intensifies between President Nicolás Maduro and the Trump administration.

Some diplomats remained at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas on Friday in defiance of an expulsion order from the Maduro government, which the Trump administration has declared should cede power to National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó.

The socialist Maduro government set a Saturday deadline for embassy personnel to leave the country after the White House recognized Guaidó as the country’s legitimate leader.

The conflicting claims raised questions about whether embassy staffers and their families would be caught in the tug of war. It also highlighted the Pentagon’s negligible presence in Venezuela and modest role across Latin America.

While President Trump and his national security adviser, John Bolton, have suggested that the United States would consider “all options” in the mounting crisis, the military has not yet made any of the moves typically associated with a military confrontation.

Military officials said the White House has issued no orders to send troops, ships or planes to help Americans depart or increase protection for those who remain. On Thursday, the State Department initiated the departure of certain embassy employees and asked others, deemed more central to the U.S. mission, to remain. It also advised American citizens in Venezuela — who number almost 50,000 — to leave while they can.

One defense official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, pushed back strongly on any notion that additional U.S. military involvement is anticipated in Venezuela.

“Let me just throw cold water on that,” the official said. “I’m not seeing anything with any movement at this time.”

The crisis in Venezuela marks a rare moment of focus on Latin America for the Pentagon, which has been consumed by insurgent wars in the Middle East and Afghanistan for nearly two decades and is now seeking to reorient toward China.

In recent decades the Defense Department has deployed few ships and military units to the U.S. Southern Command, the military’s name for the region that includes Central and South America and the Caribbean. Much of the military activity that has occurred has been focused on counternarcotics efforts and disaster relief. Southcom maintains a much more modest network of facilities across the region than the Pentagon does elsewhere.

Officials said the U.S. military presence in Venezuela is minimal, consisting mainly of about 20 Marine guards at the embassy. It is perhaps the most modest in Latin America, much more limited than that in neighboring Colombia and tinier even than that in Nicaragua, another nation with which the Trump administration has feuded.

The Pentagon’s negligible role in Venezuela contrasts sharply with the situation in the 1960s and ’70s, when the oil-rich nation was a major U.S. military partner and an important customer for sophisticated U.S. weaponry including F-16 fighter jets, said Evan Ellis, an expert in U.S.-Latin America military ties at the U.S. Army War College.

That relationship deteriorated after the rise of Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chávez, who saw Washington as an adversary and embraced close military ties with Russia.

Steps to bolster security at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas could include sending additional Marine embassy security guards or deploying Special Operations troops. The State Department has not made any such requests, nor has the Navy been asked to move ships near the coast off Venezuela, two officials said. A hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, was dispatched to the Colombian port of Riohacha last fall to treat Venezuela migrants but returned to the United States several weeks ago.

In a sign of the sensitivity surrounding deliberations about how to respond to the crisis, U.S. military officials have declined to comment about the operation in recent days, even to offer routine information about what units and ships are in the region.

One U.S. official said that is the case in part because the National Security Council and State Department both want to be in charge of communications about the situation.

Navy officials at the Pentagon referred questions about what ships are in the Southcom region to the command’s headquarters in Florida, which in turn referred questions to the NSC. The U.S. military usually answers such questions.

“NSC is handling all queries on anything related to VEN at this time,” Army Col. Amanda Azubuike, a Southcom spokeswoman, said in an email.

Julie Tate contributed to this report.