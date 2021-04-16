By Associated PressApril 16, 2021 at 3:41 p.m. UTCMOSCOW — Foreign minister says Moscow will ask 10 U.S. diplomats to leave Russia in a quid pro quo response to U.S. sanctions.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy