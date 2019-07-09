Felix Sater, left, a Russian-born real estate developer, arrives for a closed-door interview with the U.S. House Intelligence Committee about his experiences working on a proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow during the 2016 election. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Trump’s former business associate Felix Sater is meeting behind closed doors Tuesday with the staff of the House Intelligence Committee to tell them what he knows about a proposed Trump Tower Moscow project he worked on during the 2016 campaign season.

Sater is appearing under subpoena, after he failed to show up for a scheduled interview date last month. At the time, Sater blamed his no-show on unspecified health complications and stressed that he was willing to appear before the panel voluntarily.

The Russian-born real estate developer has caught the attention of several investigations into Trump and his alleged Moscow ties, including that of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, because of his involvement in the effort to build Trump-branded skyscraper in the Russian capital. The project never came to fruition, but efforts to advance it continued well into the 2016 presidential campaign — a timeline that Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, initially misrepresented to lawmakers, making it seem much shorter.

Cohen, who is currently serving a three-year jail sentence for lying to Congress and financial crimes, started working with Sater on the project in 2015, and both seemed aware that Trump could stand to benefit from it politically as well as financially.

“Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it,” Sater wrote to Cohen in a 2015 email. “I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this, I will manage this process.”

According to an assessment from the intelligence community and Mueller’s report, the Kremlin orchestrated a multifaceted effort to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, with the aim of benefiting Donald Trump’s bid. But Trump has repeatedly denied that he sought any assistance or colluded with the Russian government in any way — though in a recent interview with ABC, he would not rule out accepting foreign assistance if offered to his 2020 campaign.

The House Intelligence Committee has devoted significant attention to Trump’s foreign ventures at it investigates alleged Russian meddling during the last presidential election, seeking among other things to determine whether money laundering or influence trading played a role in any of Trump’s overseas financial investments. Last month, panel staff also interviewed Giorgi Rtskhiladze, a Georgian American who had also discussed developing a Trump Tower Moscow project with Cohen during Trump’s campaign.