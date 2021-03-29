“The deliberate obstruction of any prospect of an exit from the crisis ... by demands that are unreasonable and out-of-date, must immediately halt,” the statement said. “The time has come to strengthen pressure” to end the blockage, it added.
Last week talks between Aoun and Hariri on the formation of a new Cabinet broke down.
Le Drian is also asking European counterparts to join the push for action.
Last year French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a road map to break the political stalemate in the former French protectorate. Macron has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a Cabinet made up of non-partisan specialists that can work on urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from a financial crisis worsened by the Aug. 4 explosion that devastated Beirut.
Those efforts have led to nowhere as Lebanon’s politicians continue to bicker about the shape and size of a new Cabinet while the country is mired in the worst economic crisis in its modern history — a situation exacerbated by pandemic restrictions.
