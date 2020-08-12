Macron visited Beirut in the wake of the blast and offered broad support for the former French protectorate.
Speaking with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, whose country backs Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, Macron said the region’s major powers should avoid interfering or escalating tensions in Lebanon as it forms a new government, according to Macron’s office.
And speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Macron suggested that Russia should support Lebanon via collective efforts at the U.N. Security Council instead of through bilateral aid.
