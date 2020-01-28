The hostel was opened in 2007 next to the North Korean embassy in the heart of Berlin, not far from landmarks such as the Brandenburg Gate and Checkpoint Charlie.
Berlin authorities say the rent that the operators pay the embassy breaches U.N. Security Council sanctions and European Union regulations intended to stop the flow of hard currency to North Korea. The hostel’s operators claim they haven’t paid rent to the embassy since April 2017.
