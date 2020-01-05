Maas said Europe has reliable channels of communication to all sides that should be used “to the full extent” in the current situation.

He added that Germany will reach out to Iraq to clarify relations following a parliamentary vote to expel foreign troops, adding that “we will respect every decision.” Germany has about 130 soldiers in Iraq as part of an international assistance and training mission.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD