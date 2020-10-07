The ministry said it had filed a protest over the issue on Tuesday with the Azerbaijani ambassador in Greece.
Earlier this month, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited media reports and other information that it said indicated that “thousands of ethnic Armenians” from several countries, including Greece, were heading to Nagorno-Karabakh.
