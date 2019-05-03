Greg Andres, the special counsel lawyer who led the prosecution of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, is returning to his former law firm to work on white-collar criminal and regulatory matters, the firm announced Friday.

Andres will start at Davis Polk in June, working in the firm's litigation department in New York. In an interview, he declined to discuss any aspect of his work with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's team, other than to say, “I’m proud of the special counsel office’s work, and it was truly a professional privilege for me to work with the men and women of the FBI and IRS and Department of Justice, and obviously I have a great deal of respect for Director Mueller.”

He also declined to discuss Attorney General William P. Barr's handling of Mueller's report.

Andres left Davis Polk in 2017 to join the special counsel's office, and he was the office’s lead lawyer during Manafort's three-week trial on bank fraud and tax-related charges in federal court in Alexandria, Va. A jury ultimately found Manafort guilty of eight of the 18 counts he faced there, and he pleaded guilty in a separate case in federal court in Washington.

[Manafort convicted on 8 counts; mistrial declared on 10 others]

Andres drew particular attention for his exasperated exchanges with U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III, who was critical of the special counsel's office even before the trial began and sought to push Andres to slim down his case.



Greg Andres (Courtesy of Davis Polk)

Davis Polk has been a professional home to Andres for decades. He started as a summer associate there in 1994, and his return this summer will mark his fifth tour of duty at the firm. In between his stints in private practice, he worked as a federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, where he ultimately ran the U.S. Attorney's Office Criminal Division, and as a Justice Department official who supervised financial fraud, organized crime and foreign corruption cases.

He is well known in legal circles for his work on Mafia cases, and he led the prosecution during the weeks-long racketeering trials of Bonanno crime family bosses Joseph Massino and Vincent Basciano.

Andres said he was drawn to return to Davis Polk by "the people and the lawyers."

"I enjoy being around smart people, and the people at Davis Polk have really been a part of my family for the last 25 years," he said.



Andres, 52, left his home in New York to work with the special counsel's office, commuting back on weekends when he was able. He said he was "very much looking forward" to returning to his old practice — for professional and personal reasons.



"Obviously, it’s very nice for me to be home with my wife and kids, and be back in new York where the pizza is significantly better than it is in Washington," he said.