Officials said the nearly $500 million includes the costs of transporting Guard troops from their states to Washington, their salaries and benefits, as well as housing and other essentials. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss internal figures and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Because the troops were activated by the federal government for more than 30 days, their health benefits are also covered, adding to the price of the deployment.
Officials say the money is expected to cover the costs of the Guard through mid-March, when the troops are expected to leave. Between 5,000 and 7,000 troops are scheduled to stay in Washington through March 14.
The Department of Homeland Security has issued a terrorism bulletin warning about possible additional violence.
