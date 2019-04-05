U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her “Mornings with Maria Bartiromo” program on the Fox Business Network, in New York Friday, April 5, 2019. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he regrets being disinvited to an event where he was to be honored for working to free Americans jailed or held hostage abroad.

Pompeo said Friday he thinks James W. Foley Legacy Foundation’s decision to rescind the invitation was political. But he says he still holds the foundation in high regard and vows that the Trump administration will continue its efforts to win the release of U.S. citizens overseas.

The foundation planned to honor Pompeo at its annual dinner this week but retracted the award because of what it said was the administration’s inadequate response to the October killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents.

The foundation is named for an American journalist killed by the Islamic State in Syria in 2014.

