The House Intelligence Committee will issue a subpoena for the testimony of Felix Sater, a former business associate of President Trump, after he failed on Friday to appear for a scheduled interview with panel staff.

“The Committee had scheduled a voluntary staff-level interview with Mr. Sater, but he did not show up this morning as agreed. As a result, the Committee is issuing a subpoena to compel his testimony,” panel spokesman Patrick Boland said in a statement.

But Sater’s attorney said Friday that he had failed to appear because of health complications — and is ready to give his testimony to the panel voluntarily.

“Due to health reasons, Mr. Sater was unable to appear today,” Sater’s lawyer, Robert Wolf, said. “He looks forward to voluntarily appearing at the next rescheduled date.”

[Former Trump business partner Felix Sater set to testify Friday before House Intelligence Committee]

Sater, a Russian-born real estate developer, has attracted the attention of several investigations into Trump’s alleged foreign ties because of his role in trying to advance a project to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. The project never got off the ground, but the president’s interest in expanding his brand into Russia — and the fact that his subordinates initially misrepresented to lawmakers how long he pursued the lucrative project into his presidential campaign — has been a key area of interest to House Intelligence Committee’s Chairman, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.).

Sater also escorted Trump's children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., around the Russian capital during a 2006 visit.

Sater was initially supposed to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in March, but that appearance was postponed. The panel gave no further details Friday about the terms of the subpoena or when they planned to demand Sater appear to deliver his testimony.