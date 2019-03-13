Then-Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker announces an indictment on violations including bank and wire fraud, of Chinese telecommunications companies including Huawei, at the Justice Department in Washington, on Jan. 28. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Former acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker met behind closed doors Wednesday with the leaders of the House Judiciary Committee to discuss testimony he gave during a contentious hearing last month in which, Democrats say, he was less than forthcoming.

Whitaker’s meeting with panel chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and ranking Republican Douglas A. Collins (Ga.) is taking place despite a sharp disagreement between the lawmakers about whether there is any value in continuing to engage Whitaker, who has not been with the Justice Department since the Senate confirmed William P. Barr as attorney general early last month.

“We thought the hearing shouldn't have happened, so if you want to bring him back in then fine,” Collins said in a brief interview before the hearing Wednesday. “It’s the chairman’s meeting, so I’m just going to sit there and listen and see what he says.”

Nadler promised to follow up with Whitaker over purported omissions during his testimony, in which Whitaker either refused to detail the substance of conversations he had with President Trump or gave answers that, in Nadler’s estimation, strained credulity.

Democrats have found Whitaker’s presentation that he never discussed his views regarding special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election suspect. Whitaker was interviewing to become White House counsel and had voiced his negative opinions about Mueller’s probe as a television pundit before Trump recommended him to be then attorney general Jeff Sessions’ chief of staff.

When Trump named him acting attorney general, temporarily replacing Sessions, Democrats argued that those opinions made Whitaker unfit to oversee Mueller’s probe, questioning whether he would use his position to limit the inquiry or feed valuable information about the investigation to Trump and his lawyer. Whitaker has firmly denied doing anything of the kind.

It is was not immediately clear if Wednesday’s meeting is the precursor to another public hearing with the former acting attorney general, or simply an effort to wrap up lingering suspicions about the completeness of Whitaker’s testimony as the panel prepares to receive Mueller’s final report.

House Democrats are bracing for a potential fight with Barr to get the full, original report when Mueller completes it, and with the Justice Department to procure the investigative materials underlying the special counsel’s investigation. The House is expected to vote later this week on a resolution calling on Barr to release the full report to the public, minus any classified portions, and give lawmakers full access to its unredacted contents.