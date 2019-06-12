The House Foreign Affairs Committee is expected to demand a reckoning from a senior State Department official Wednesday over the Trump administration’s decision to push through 22 arms sales, mostly benefiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, over congressional objections.

The hearing, which will feature R. Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, as its only witness, is the House's first official action to scrutinize and condemn the administration's emergency declaration, which enabled the move. Members are expected to follow up on the hearing by pursuing a set of disapproval resolutions to try to block the arms deals from going forward.

A bipartisan group in the Senate is also pushing for a vote on 22 disapproval resolutions — one for each of the arms deals totaling over $8 billion in sales — and is expected to demand a vote on the measure early next week.

President Trump has received bipartisan criticism for his continued support for Saudi Arabia, despite its controversial military engagement in Yemen’s civil war and its leaders’ role in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A majority of lawmakers voted earlier this year to end U.S. participation in the war in Yemen, and they have condemned the killing of Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributing columnist who was slain in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October.

Against that backdrop, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s emergency order to complete the arms deals last month struck many lawmakers as surprising and offensive, not simply for supplying Saudi Arabia and its allies with weapons at a time when most lawmakers in Congress are advocating holding such materiel back, but also for the breadth of the order.

Lawmakers have traditionally been able to register their objections to arms deals before they proceed; the declaration of an emergency effectively cuts them out of that process, unless a disapproval resolution to block the deals is able to gain enough support in Congress to overcome a presidential veto.