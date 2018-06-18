House Republicans plan to grill the Justice Department’s inspector general Tuesday about missteps by former FBI director James B. Comey and other bureau officials during the 2016 investigation of Hillary Clinton, which is the subject of a sprawling, ongoing internal probe.

Tuesday’s hearing is before the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees.

Last week, Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz released a 500-page report detailing how Comey and other senior law enforcement officials veered away from Justice Department practice, policies, and professionalism in their handling of the Clinton case.

The report found no evidence that investigative decisions in the case were affected by the political biases of some at the FBI.

In the days since the report was issued, reaction has largely fallen along partisan lines, with Republicans accusing the FBI of going easy on Clinton and Democrats pointing to Horowitz’s conclusion that whatever bias was uncovered did not appear to affect the case.

At a hearing Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Horowitz made clear his office still has unfinished business regarding the FBI’s Clinton investigation. The inspector general’s office is probing possible misconduct in the FBI’s safeguarding of its own secrets.

Lawmakers spent much of the three-hour hearing pressing FBI Director Christopher A. Wray to crack down on leaks. In the wake of the inspector general’s findings, Wray has announced a bureau-wide effort to emphasize training designed to prevent FBI personnel from unauthorized conversations with reporters.

[Justice Dept. watchdog says probes ongoing into disclosure of Comey memos, FBI leaks]

Horowitz also acknowledged his office is reviewing whether Comey may have mishandled memos he wrote about his interactions with President Trump and his senior staff.

Horowitz said the FBI had made a referral to his office about the memos and that he planned to issue a report on the matter, as well as another one on leaks from the FBI.

In his book released earlier this year, Comey said he shared one memo — about a February conversation with Trump in which he alleged the president asked him to let go an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn — with a friend, Columbia University law professor Daniel Richman. Richman then relayed the memo’s contents to the New York Times, which Comey has said was meant to spur the appointment of a special counsel.

Another person familiar with the case, however, said Comey eventually shared other memos with his lawyers, including Richman, though he held back some information that he considered classified. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic.

Shortly after Comey was fired, an FBI review determined some of the information in two of his memos was classified, said a person familiar with the matter, prompting the FBI to retrieve those documents from two people with whom Comey had shared them. The information was marked confidential, the lowest category of classified information, another person said. The Justice Department’s inspector general had previously told lawmakers privately that he will review the handling of the memos, according to people familiar with the matter.

[FBI director charts way forward after harsh criticism from inspector general]

At Monday’s hearing, Republicans and Democrats alike repeatedly criticized the bureau.

“There is a serious problem with the culture at FBI headquarters,” said Sen. Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah).

“Senator, I don’t intend in any way to downplay the significance of the report,” responded Wray, before again defending the organization.

“I see the FBI up close, every day,” he said. “The conduct, the character, the principle that I see in those people every day is extraordinary and would be an inspiration to the members of the committee.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), the panel’s top Democrat, emphasized that the inspector general “found no evidence of political bias” in the Clinton email case, particularly in the decision not to prosecute the former secretary of state.