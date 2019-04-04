The House voted Thursday to end U.S. participation in Yemen’s civil war, denouncing a Saudi-led bombing campaign that has been blamed for worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis and sending the measure to President Trump for an expected veto.

The vote was 247 to 175, with one member simply voting “present” and fell largely along party lines, reflecting how Democrats and Republicans remain divided over how to address Saudi Arabia’s efforts to challenge Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran.

It illustrates, too, how lawmakers are split over addressing Trump’s embrace of Saudi leaders after the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a crime for which members of both parties believe Saudi crown price Mohammed bin Salman bears responsibility.

The resolution passed in the Senate last month with the support of seven Republicans. Thursday’s vote in the House marks the first time both chambers of Congress have voted to invoke the war-powers resolution to end U.S. military engagement in a foreign conflict.

U.S. participation in Yemen’s civil began under President Obama as an effort to share intelligence and provide logistical support, including aerial refueling, to the Saudi-led coalition. Though Trump halted the refueling mission late last year, his administration has defended other support for Saudi Arabia — including weapons sales — as necessary to check the spread of Iran’s influence in the region.

Not all Republicans agree with that argument, as evidenced by the fact that several influential GOP lawmakers are exploring proposals that would end weapons transfers to Saudi Arabia. But most congressional Republicans have objected to using a war-powers resolution to change U.S.-Saudi policy.

“The fundamental premise of this resolution is flawed because U.S. forces are not engaged in hostilities against the Houthis in Yemen,” House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said on the House floor Thursday. “If we want to cut off economic assistance or logistic assistance to Saudi, there’s a way to do that. . . . I think we’re using the wrong vehicle here.”

McCaul also objected to the fact that “the resolution stays silent on the role of Iran,” saying such an omission “undermines the peace negotiations going on.”

But for Democrats, the Iran argument is a red herring — and they see the war powers resolution as vital to reasserting Congress’ right to dictate when and where the United States engages in military conflict, whether boots are on the ground.

“No blank checks any more. No blank checks to say that administration can run wars without getting the approval of Congress,” House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.) said on the House floor Thursday. “We cannot just sit back and say, well you know we have difficulties with Iran so we’re going to look the other way … No more war in which we’re complicit where a wholesale population is starving.”

Before its passage, the House defeated an attempt to revise the resolution by adding language condemning a global boycott movement targeting Israeli-made products. The move, engineered by Republicans, would have forced the measure back to the Senate if passed, instead of clearing it for Trump’s consideration.

Republicans accused Democrats of blocking votes on other measures rejecting the boycott. McCaul said that, without the change, the Yemen resolution was “pro-Iran and anti-Israel.”

The Democrats’ most-committed Israel advocates in the House appealed to their colleagues not to fall for what House Majority Leader Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) characterized as a “cynical political ploy” to kill the Yemen resolution by “using Israel as a partisan cudgel.”

Yemen’s protracted civil war has left an estimated 20 million people at risk of starvation, and hundreds of thousands exposed to a cholera epidemic, as civilian sites — such as ports necessary to import humanitarian aid — have become targets in the conflict.

Previous attempts to curtail support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen fell short, until Khashoggi’s death inspired a handful of lawmakers on the fence about measures directly challenging U.S.-Saudi relations to back the war powers resolution.