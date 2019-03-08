The House Judiciary Committee’s top Republican on Friday released the transcript of an interview with Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, who came under the GOP’s scrutiny last year over his contacts with the author of a controversial dossier alleging President Trump had personal and financial ties to Russian officials.

[Transcript: Read Justice Dept. official Bruce Ohr’s interview with congressional investigators]

Republicans considered Ohr a key witness in their investigation of how federal law enforcement officials handled investigations surrounding Trump and his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, as Ohr served as a link between the dossier’s author, former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, and the FBI.

Their suspicions were amplified, however, because Steele’s research was partially funded by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, and because Ohr’s wife — Nellie Ohr — worked briefly for Fusion GPS, the firm that was later linked to Steele and his research.

The transcript released Friday details the conversations lawmakers had behind closed doors with Ohr last August, in which they discussed his contacts with Steele, which continued even after Steele’s formal relationship with the FBI ended. But their release comes as the Judiciary and Oversight panels — now under Democratic leadership — are interviewing a roster of individuals who operated in Trump’s inner circle and had insight into his businesses.

This story is developing and will be updated.