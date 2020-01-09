Khadzhimba’s office denounced the protest as a coup attempt.
Abkhazia broke away from Georgia in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. Moscow has tightened its control over the lush Black Sea province and a second breakaway Georgian region, South Ossetia, after a brief war with Georgia in 2008.
Russia recognizes both regions as independent nations and deploys its military there despite international condemnation.
