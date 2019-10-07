As McAleenan tried to speak, protesters stood up and held banners, one read “Hate is Not Normal” and shouted out the names of children who had died in immigration custody.

McAleenan started talking at least three times, and each time he was drowned out by a small but loud chorus. He was to take questions from the audience.

The auditorium was filled mostly with immigration lawyers and advocates. Some shouted at the protesters, asking them to allow McAleenan to talk.

