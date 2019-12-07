HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — President Donald Trump said Saturday that Israel has never had a better friend in the White House than him.

Addressing the American Israeli Council National Summit in Florida, Trump recounted his record on issues of importance to Jews.

Trump opened his speech by talking about his decision to overturn long-standing American foreign policy and recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv, something he promised during the 2016 presidential campaign.