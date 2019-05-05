The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is pictured off the Balearic Islands of Spain on April 16. (Cati Cladera/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

The Trump administration is sending an aircraft carrier and a bomber task force to the Middle East, the White House said Sunday night, in a show of force aimed at Iran.

“In response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings, the United States is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and a bomber task force to the U.S. Central Command region to send a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime that any attack on United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force,” national security adviser John Bolton said in a statement.

“The United States is not seeking war with the Iranian regime, but we are fully prepared to respond to any attack, whether by proxy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or regular Iranian forces,” the statement said.

The statement did not identify what actions Iran may have taken that would prompt the United States to increase its military presence in the region.

The move is likely to intensify tensions with Iran, which the Trump administration blames for fueling instability across the Middle East. It is the latest in a series of steps, including withdrawal from President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal and designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group, that signal the administration’s desire to take a more confrontational approach toward Iran.

The IRGC designation had stoked fears that Iran might retaliate against U.S. personnel or interests in the region, possibly via one of an array of armed proxy groups that include Lebanese Hezbollah and Shiite militias in Iraq.

Thousands of U.S. service members are stationed at large bases in Bahrain, Qatar and other locations, while troops in Iraq and Syria continue to conduct operations targeting the Islamic State.

The Nimitz-class Lincoln left the port of Norfolk, Va, earlier this spring.

A defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter on the record, said that there were indications “that Iranian forces and proxies were making preparations to possibly attack U.S. forces in the region.”

The United States also has a significant naval presence in the region.