Three complaints had been made to 311, the city’s non-emergency line, and another three to 911. When the officers arrived on Pine Street, they were greeted with jeers. People reached for their phones to record the interaction.

“We were playing for push-ups,” a man explained as officers examined evidence of gambling. The smell of grilled meat hung in the air. Another man, who appeared intoxicated, ranted loudly as friends encouraged him to be calm.

The New York Police Department, America’s largest, has fielded dozens of such calls every day since the coronavirus pandemic forced this city into an unprecedented shutdown. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s social distancing order prohibiting large gatherings is credited by medical experts with helping to drive down the rate of infection and save New York’s hospitals from being completely overrun, but enforcement has proved tense and, in some instances, volatile.

Officials here are terrified the virus — which has infected more than 200,000 throughout New York City and left more than 20,000 here dead — will come roaring back as residents emerge from their homes with the onset of summer weather. Such concerns have grown with the onset of massive citywide protests over the death of George Floyd, which forced police officials to put social distancing enforcement on pause. Floyd, a black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis while detained by police. Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has expressed alarm at the lack of social distancing during the demonstrations here and signaled Friday, “We’ve got to get back to that clear understanding.” An NYPD spokeswoman, Devora Kaye, said that once protests wane, police will restart their daily visits to businesses, parks and gathering places.

But with animosity toward police having reached new heights, enforcement may prove even more challenging. The Washington Post was allowed to embed with officers from Patrol Borough Brooklyn North the day of Floyd’s death, as they responded to calls for suspected social distancing violations. Their approach was to encourage compliance while overlooking any minor illegality they observed — things like open-container violations or dice games.

'They're cool with it, basically'

The gathering on Pine Street was a repast. Felix Guerrero, age 36, had died on April 26 from a serious respiratory illness unrelated to covid-19, his godfather, Roberto Rivera, told The Post. Guerrero had been buried earlier in the day.

Rivera said those gathered, many wearing screen-printed T-shirts bearing Guerrero’s photo set against the image of clouds, were a tightknit group of family and friends. Despite the public health risk, he said, everyone was being careful, in general.

“We all know each other,” Rivera said. “Everyone here is family. That’s why we’re not afraid” to be here together.

The officers said they understood, that their aim was not to issue summonses or make arrests. Detective Kaz Daughtry told the group that neighbors had complained — and that double-parked cars were causing problems for others who live on the block. Daughtry and his team then stood by as people packed up. “We’re telling everybody it’s time to go, and they’re cool with it, basically,” he said, later calling the outcome a “happy medium.”

The officers moved on.

Videos have emerged revealing far-less amicable encounters in some of the city’s minority neighborhoods. One, showing an officer in Manhattan’s East Village taking down a bystander to a social distancing arrest, led to the officer’s duty modification.

Criticism further swelled when the NYPD recently disclosed that more than 80 percent of the summonses written from mid-March to early May for violations of pandemic-related emergency procedures went to black or Hispanic individuals. Officials insist that seamless interactions — like the one on Pine Street — are the norm, not the exception, and that many are unremarkable. Indeed, during the ride-along, The Post witnessed several encounters in which officers simply handed out face masks and checked in with small sets of friends enjoying a warm, sunny afternoon.

“The objective here was never, ever to be issuing summonses to people when people are losing their lives and people are worried about their paychecks,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in an interview. Officers are told to reserve summons enforcement for “extreme circumstances” and “only as a last resort,” he added. “ . . . We have had thousands and thousands and thousands of interactions every day where there’s no summons, where it never led to arrests, where people are just trying to get through this.”

That approach takes into account the trauma New York has faced in recent months, Shea explained. The department also knows that pain: Nearly 6,000 members of the NYPD have contracted the virus that causes covid-19 and more than 40 have died of the disease. In Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, about a third of the command was diagnosed with the virus, commanding officer Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said. As with other units, Maddrey’s officers have been overwhelmed by protest duty, he said, but they’re expecting guidance on the resumption of coronavirus prevention efforts.

Police here are heading into summer facing still another challenge — the expected annual rise in violent crime among gangs. Although crime throughout the city was down overall as the virus peaked in March and April, shootings and murders rose. In Brooklyn North, the pandemic did not deter street violence — there were more murders and shootings during the second quarter of the year (from March 12 to May 26) than there were in the first quarter. Maddrey said there were also more gun arrests. In a 28-day period before Memorial Day, there were 116, nearly double from the same period a year prior.

'Much better than unwanted harassment'

This backdrop renders the social distancing mission all the more fraught, for police and for those being policed. At the Cypress Houses, a public housing complex in the neighborhood of East New York, a small group in the courtyard froze when Brooklyn North patrol units arrived in response to a gathering complaint. Then the officers handed out surgical masks.

“Y’all come and scare me,” said a man in the quad, grinning under the brim of his gray New York Yankees cap. “Yo, thank you. This is much better than unwanted harassment.”

In the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, by contrast, police arrested a man after asking him to stop a gambling game and he refused. Afterward, the man’s friends shouted at the uniformed officers, who simply stood back and listened. An older man hobbled over from across the street and approached them. “You guys gotta come out here a little more often,” he admonished them.

Throughout the day, Daughtry and his team discussed a particular concern for police in Brownsville: Club Garvey, a block party that came together about a week prior in the Marcus Garvey Apartments. In a set of videos taken from the gathering, one dubbed “Quarantine Life,” it appeared no one was wearing a mask.

An NYPD “level one mobilization” — indicating the large number of resources — was sent to break it up, but within two days, social media fliers were already circulating for the party’s revival. Police planned a preemptive intervention, showing up hours in advance to stop the party from even starting.

Not all gatherings come with advance notice. Daughtry and his recorder, the officer in the passenger’s seat eying traffic and giving directions, fielded a call for a “large group” around 2 p.m. A large group of young children from South Williamsburg’s ultra-Orthodox community were drawn to a line of banquet tables where machines churned out carnival goodies like snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn. Extension cords snaked through a black handrail in front of 15 Lynch St. and into the building, where an apartment on the first floor provided juice for the event.

The officers shook their heads in disbelief. Posted all around were dozens of fliers written in Hebrew lettering advertising the event. Within this community, several high-profile rabbis have died of covid-19, as pockets of ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in and around the city had been hit particularly hard by the disease. The children, some as young as 3 or 4, could not have organized their own event. But they knew what it meant when the police arrived.

“All the time,” one officer said of the children’s slow migration away from the tables in both directions. Crowds in this community disperse “as soon as they see us.”

Several incidents in the community have drawn scrutiny as potentially dangerous examples of crowding. In one, dozens of kids were secretly attending yeshiva without masks. A popular rabbi’s funeral in Brooklyn drew hundreds of attendees; aerial photos show a crowd so dense it would be difficult to walk through.

Community leader Moses Weiser arrived at the kids’ party. Weiser, a store owner, is a frequent contact between the police and the insular Jewish community in Williamsburg.

“The parents have nothing to do with this,” Weiser insisted to Daughtry.

Daughtry, frustration on his face, told Weiser to find out who was responsible.

“They don’t want to cooperate now,” Daughtry explained after convening with Weiser. “So now we gotta be the police.”

It defied common sense that parents had no role, officers said. “They’d still need some adult supervision,” Officer Jonadel Dorrejo noted. “This isn’t the ‘Little Rascals.’ ”

Finally, a man emerged and said he allowed his 13-year-old son to put on the party. Police issued him a summons for violating emergency measures. His court date is scheduled for September.

“We can’t have this. Send the message out that this can’t happen,” Daughtry told Weiser.

“The kids are bored. . . . There’s no yeshivas. No school,” Weiser said, throwing up his hands. He recognizes the risk they face but said that people don’t know what to believe. “You’ve got seniors who get [the virus] and they’re okay. You’ve got your kids who pass away. So it’s so hard to know what the right thing is.”