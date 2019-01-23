FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2018 file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks during the signing of an order withdrawing federal protections for countless waterways and wetlands, at EPA headquarters in Washington. Ernst says she turned down Donald Trump’s request to run as his vice president in 2016 because of family concerns. Ernst made the claim in an affidavit in a divorce proceeding in October that was first reported by CityView, a Des Moines weekly newspaper. The filing was unsealed earlier this month after Ernst and her former husband of 25 years, Gail Ernst, settled their previously contentious divorce. (Cliff Owen, File/Associated Press)

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Sen. Joni Ernst is denying allegations leveled by her ex-husband that she had an affair with a subordinate while she served in the military.

The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Republican answered questions Wednesday from reporters about that and other allegations at a town hall event on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.

In the court documents, Ernst’s ex-husband, Gail Ernst, accused her of having an affair with one of her soldiers while she was deployed as a company commander. She said Wednesday when questioned that she cares “about all of my soldiers” that the allegation was not true.

Ernst also accused her ex-husband in divorce documents of having an affair and physically assaulting her during an argument before she was elected to the Senate.

