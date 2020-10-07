Law enforcement officials described the charges as a warning to U.S. citizens who join terrorist groups and foreign fighters who harm Americans that they will be held accountable.

AD

“If you have American blood in your veins or American blood on your hands, you will face American justice,” said John Demers, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s national security division, in a news conference Wednesday morning.

AD

The two men will be prosecuted in federal court in Alexandria, Va., and are charged with hostage-taking resulting in death, conspiracy to murder U.S. citizens outside the United States, conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and related conspiracy charges.

A court in London last month cleared the way for British authorities to provide evidence they hold to U.S. law enforcement after Attorney General William P. Barr agreed not to seek the death penalty in exchange. If convicted, Kotey and Elsheikh could face up to life in prison.

AD

The man who wielded the knife in infamous Islamic State videos, Mohammed Emwazi, was killed in a drone strike in 2015. Like Kotey and Elsheikh, Emwazi — better known as “Jihadi John” — was raised in West London. Together with a fourth Londoner, Aine Davis, the group became known by their captives as “the Beatles” because of their British accents. Britain has stripped Kotey and Elsheikh of their British citizenship.

AD

Kotey and Elsheikh were captured in Syria by U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in 2018; Davis is imprisoned in Turkey. The U.S. military took custody of the two defendants from its Kurdish allies after Turkey invaded northern Syria.

In interviews with The Washington Post and other news outlets, Elsheikh and Kotey admitted to demanding information from hostages for ransom negotiations. They said they engaged with Americans James Foley, Kayla Mueller, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and other Western prisoners who were subsequently killed. But they claimed to have no involvement in or advance knowledge of those executions.

AD

The indictment says they were directly involved in the torture of hostages and in their deaths. According to prosecutors, when Emwazi executed a Syrian prisoner, Elsheikh videotaped the slaying while Kotey instructed other hostages to kneel and hold handmade signs pleading for release. The indictment also says the two worked closely with Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, a top strategist and chief spokesperson for the Islamic State until his death in 2016.

AD

Demers said the British evidence allowed prosecutors to tell “the fullest story we could about what these defendants did.”

The bodies of the slain hostages have never been found; the circumstances of Mueller’s death remain unclear. Relatives said in an editorial earlier this year that they hope a prosecution will reveal new information.

AD

“Like any grieving relatives, we want to know the full truth about what happened to our loved ones, and we want to see our children’s murderers held accountable,” they wrote.

In a statement released Wednesday by a foundation created in Foley’s honor, the families of the four slain Americans thanked British and U.S. authorities for their work.

“James, Peter, Kayla and Steven were kidnapped, tortured, beaten, starved, and murdered by members of the Islamic State in Syria,” they wrote. “Now our families can pursue accountability for these crimes against our children in a U.S. court.”

AD