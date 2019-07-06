Jeffrey Epstein, the well-connected millionaire who spent just more than a year in jail to resolve allegations that he molested dozens of young girls, has been taken into custody in New York on new charges having to do with sex crimes involving minors, a person familiar with the matter said.

The precise nature of the charges — and how they differ from the previous allegations to which Epstein pleaded guilty — could not immediately be learned. An attorney for Epstein declined to comment, as did a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, where Epstein is expected to appear in federal court next week.

[Age of victim in prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein, long a source of confusion, eased his obligations to register as a sex offender]

The new charges add a significant new wrinkle to the considerable political and legal saga surrounding Epstein. The wealthy financier — who counts among his friends President Trump and former president Bill Clinton — pleaded guilty in 2008 to state charges in Florida of soliciting prostitution in a controversial arrangement that allowed him to resolve far more serious allegations of molesting young girls.

His case was the subject of an investigation by the Miami Herald, which detailed how then-U. S. Attorney Alex Acosta, now Trump’s labor secretary, shelved a 53-page federal indictment that could have put Epstein behind bars for life. The arrangement is now being investigated by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which is seeking to determine whether the attorneys involved committed “professional misconduct” in bringing about its close.

The person familiar with the matter said the new charges against Epstein are for conduct similar to those that brought about his plea deal. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the specific counts remain under seal.

Attorney Paul Cassell, who represents Epstein victims who argued in federal court that prosecutors broke the law by not informing them about the plea deal, said he was not informed about the arrest.

“If today’s report is true, it only proves that Epstein should have been charged by federal prosecutors 12 years ago in Florida,” Cassell said. “With his money, Epstein was able to buy more than a decade of delay in facing justice — but fortunately he wasn’t able to postpone justice forever.”

The Daily Beast first reported Epstein had been taken into custody.

Beth Reinhard contributed to this report.