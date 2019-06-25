Omarosa Manigault Newman, then an aide to President Trump, watches during a meeting with parents and teachers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Feb. 4, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a civil complaint against Omarosa Manigault Newman, accusing the former reality TV show contestant who served as an aide to President Trump of failing to file a required financial disclosure report after she left the White House.

The six-page complaint alleges that Manigault Newman — who had a significant falling out with Trump and last year released a book depicting him as an unqualified racist — violated the Ethics in Government Act when she did not file the report within 30 days of leaving her position. It asks a federal judge to compel her to file and impose a civil penalty of “up to $50,000.”

A lawyer for Manigault Newman did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.

Manigault Newman rose to prominence on the first season of Trump’s TV Show “The Apprentice,” playing a villain who would undercut her competitors to win. She did not win, but still earned the admiration of Trump.

When Trump campaigned to be president, Manigault Newman was one of the few prominent African Americans to support him, and early in his administration, she served as the White House’s director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. But in government — as on TV — she developed a reputation as a brash, polarizing figure, and was ultimately pushed out by then-Trump Chief of Staff John F. Kelly.

After departing, Manigault Newman published an incendiary book, “Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House,” offering an unflattering account of what it was like to work in the administration and claiming she was offered a $15,000-a-month contract from President Trump’s campaign to stay silent after being fired. The White House claimed at the time that the book was riddled with falsehoods.

[Omarosa Manigault Newman says she refused hush money, pens White House memoir calling Trump racist]

The Justice Department’s complaint claims that Manigault Newman received a briefing in December 2017 telling her she had to file a “termination financial disclosure report” by Jan. 18, 2018, and an ethics attorney in the White House Counsel’s Office followed up with an email just before the end of the year reminding her of the obligation. The complaint, signed by lawyers in the Justice Department’s Civil Division, claims Manigault Newman did not respond.

On Jan. 3, 2018, an ethics attorney in the White House Counsel’s Office sent her another email, according to the complaint, and on Jan. 12, an attorney followed up to see whether she had any questions.

When Jan. 18 passed without Manigault Newman filing the financial disclosure report, a White House attorney emailed to say she might face a $200 late filing fee, according to the complaint.

The complaint says the White House Counsel’s Office followed up in the ensuing months, and in March 2018, Manigault Newman called to discuss the matter. The complaint does not detail what each side said, but it alleges that later that day, Stefan Passantino, then-deputy counsel to the president, wrote to tell her she had to file the report. According to the complaint, she still has not done so.