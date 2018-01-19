Sen. Bob Menendez, center, arrives with his children, Alicia Menendez and Robert Menendez Jr., at court for his federal corruption trial in Newark on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. (Seth Wenig/AP)

The Justice Department plans to put Sen. Robert Menendez back on trial on corruption charges, according to a new court filing Friday, following a mistrial last year in which most jurors wanted to acquit the New Jersey Democrat.

The trial in Newark federal court of Menendez and his co-defendant, Salomon Melgen, ended in a hung jury in November. When he came back to the Senate in December, the lawmaker said he doubted prosecutors would continue to pursue the case, but if they did, he added: “Bring it on.”

On Friday, public corruption prosecutors from the Justice Department filed notice saying they want a retrial “at the earliest possible date.”

Menendez, a senior lawmaker, has spent years fighting the charges. Prosecutors said he took gifts from Melgen, including a luxury hotel stay, private jet flights and campaign donations, in exchange for which he tried to help Melgen get U.S. visas for his girlfriends, intervened in the doctor’s $8.9 million billing dispute with Medicare and assisted with a port security contract of Melgen’s in the Dominican Republic.

In a December interview with reporters, Menendez sharply criticized the FBI and Justice Department for how they had pursued him, suggesting that his Hispanic heritage may have played a role.

“We have nearly 10 different individuals who had nothing to do with the case who were gone to and were asked, ‘What can you give us on Menendez?’ ” the senator said. “Forget about me — the Department of Justice is not supposed to be doing that, and its agents are not supposed to be doing that. The only thing I can possibly think of is that you can’t believe that a Latino kid who grew up poor and ultimately comes from this county that has a history — somehow, how does he get to be a U.S. senator without doing things that are wrong?”

After U.S. District Court Judge William H. Walls declared a mistrial, juror Ed Norris said the panel was split 10-2 in favor of acquittal.

Norris, a 49-year-old equipment operator from Morris County, N.J., said at the time that the evidence was mostly emails and that he “didn’t see a smoking gun. . . . I don’t think the government proved anything.’’

The mistrial was a setback for the Justice Department, whose ability to bring public corruption cases has been curtailed by a recent Supreme Court decision. Some legal experts have said an ultimate loss in the Menendez case could lead to a further erosion of the Justice Department’s ability to pursue such cases.

Menendez’s lawyers said that the government, by charging the senator, was trying to criminalize a longtime friendship between the two men, and that there was nothing corrupt about Menendez’s acts on Melgen’s behalf or Melgen’s financial support of the senator.

After the mistrial, Menendez’s lawyer Abbe Lowell said the jury “could not, would not and did not return a verdict that validated any of the government’s charges. This is what happens when you put a real 25-year friendship on trial.’’