People walk past a Huawei store in Shanghai on May 10, 2019. The Justice Department is seeking the removal of the lead defense lawyer for the Chinese firm charged with bank fraud and sanctions violations. (Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images)

Federal prosecutors are seeking the removal of the lead defense lawyer for a Chinese firm charged with bank fraud and sanctions violations, alleging he has a conflict of interest arising from his supervision of a “substantially related” case while he served in a prior position as the Justice Department’s second highest ranking official.

James Cole, who was deputy attorney general from 2010 to 2015 in the Obama administration, heads the defense team for Huawei Technologies Co. The major Chinese telecom equipment-maker was indicted in January on charges of bank fraud, wire fraud, violations of Iran sanctions and conspiracy to launder money and to obstruct justice.

[Justice Dept. charges Huawei with fraud, ratcheting up US-China tensions]

The high-profile case has drawn much publicity as it is taking place against the backdrop of President Trump’s efforts to seal a trade deal with China and efforts by his administration to keep Huawei out of the global 5G wireless networks on national security grounds.

In a redacted motion filed Friday in the Eastern District of New York, prosecutors argued that Cole’s work in the related investigation, which they did not disclose, “creates the real risk that he will breach his duty of confidentiality to the [Department of Justice] by relying on information he obtained while representing the department” in the course of defending Huawei.

Moreover, they said, “there is a risk that Cole will breach his duty of loyalty to the department by making arguments on behalf of the defendants that contradict positions he previously took while representing the DOJ.”

Neither Cole nor his attorney responded to a request for comment.

The move to disqualify is fairly unusual, but analysts note that if the government believes there is a conflict of interest, prosecutors have an obligation to bring it to the court’s attention.

Cole, a partner at Sidley Austin, informed the Justice Department in January that he was representing Huawei. Later that month, DOJ informed Cole he had a conflict of interest in the case, according to the motion.

In a follow-up meeting, Cole, DOJ and the FBI met again to discuss the issue, and after giving him a one-day clearance, the government provided Cole with “privileged and classified” information “in order to have a fulsome discussion,” prosecutors said.

In March, Cole declined to recuse himself, writing to the government that after carefully considering the material, he and his counsel “were unable to determine that I need to be disqualified.”

Later that month he filed a motion to appear in court for Huawei. And at the first status conference on April 4, the government said it would not oppose Cole’s motion for the time being. Last Thursday, prosecutors asked the court to have him removed.

“It’s a considerable decision to seek to disqualify not just any counsel in a major prosecution like this, but someone of Jim Cole’s pedigree as a former deputy attorney general who clearly has refused to recuse himself,” said David Laufman, a former senior Justice Department official who is now a partner at the law firm of Wiggin and Dana. “But the government clearly feels strongly about its motion and is prepared to litigate its merits.”

While the deputy attorney general oversees a broad range of the department’s most significant cases, he or she does not typically get involved in the day-to-day running of investigations.

“It’s difficult to determine whether the government has a valid argument because of the classified nature of the underlying matter,” said Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan who teaches law at the University of Michigan. “The court will have to review his response and the underlying documents to make a determination. “