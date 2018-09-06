The Justice Department will announce computer hacking charges Thursday against a North Korean government spy in connection with the 2014 attack on Sony Pictures as part of a broad complaint that outlines a series of wide-ranging cyber operations, marking the first time the United States has brought such charges against a Pyongyang operative.

Pak Jin Hyok, who conducted hacking on behalf of North Korea’s Reconnaissance General Bureau, the military intelligence agency that controls most of the country’s cyber capabilities, is charged in the attack on Sony, according to U.S. officials.

He is linked to the notorious Lazarus Group, which has also been implicated in the audacious attempt to use cyber techniques to steal $1 billion from the Bangladesh Bank in 2016, and to the WannaCry computer virus that affected more than 230,000 computers in 150 countries last year.

The charges against Pak were first reported by ABC News.

On Thursday, the Treasury Department also is expected to announce sanctions on North Korea individuals linked to the malicious activities.

In the attack on Sony, hackers wiped data from thousands of computers, stole and released films confidential emails whose contents forced the resignation of a top executive, and most alarming of all, pressured the Hollywood studio to pull a satirical film planned for a Christmas release depicting the assassination of leader Kim Jong-Un.



President Barack Obama, angered by what he saw as an attack on free speech, directed that sanctions be imposed on Pyongyang.