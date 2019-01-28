The Justice Department announced criminal charges Monday against Huawei Technologies Co., the world’s largest communications equipment manufacturer, and one of its top executives — a move likely to intensify trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

A 13-count indictment filed in New York City against Huawei, two of its affiliated firms, and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, accuses Huawei and an affiliate of bank fraud and wire fraud. The company is also charged with violating U.S. sanctions on Iran and conspiring to obstruct justice related to the investigation.

Canadian officials arrested Meng on a U.S. warrant Dec. 1. She has been detained in Vancouver since then.

The top U.S. law enforcement officials, including acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, held a news conference in Washington to announce the charges.

“The criminal activity in this indictment goes back ten years and goes all the way to the top of the company,” said Whitaker.

Wray said firms like Huawei “pose a dual threat to both our economic and national security, and the magnitude of these charges make clear just how seriously the FBI takes this threat.”



Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou arrives at a parole office in Vancouver, British Columbia last month. (Darryl Dyck/AP)

Prosecutors said Huawei, and Meng in particular, lied to banking authorities to avoid questions about whether the firm evaded U.S. sanctions prohibiting firms from doing business with Iran.

According to the indictment, Meng in 2013 made a presentation to a bank executive in which she repeatedly lied about the relationship between Huawei and an Iranian company called Skycom. U.S. law prohibits banks operating in the United States from processing dollar transactions related to Iran through the United States.

The Justice Department also charged that when Huawei became aware of the U.S. investigation in 2017, the company’s American affiliate tried to obstruct that work by trying to move witnesses with knowledge about Huawei’s Iran-based business back to China, where FBI agents could not interview them.

The charges come as the two countries’ leaders seek to end their months-long trade war and with China’s lead trade negotiator, Liu He, scheduled to meet with U.S. officials in Washington in coming days.

The Justice Department views Meng’s criminal case as separate from the trade issues. It arose from a multiyear investigation into potential violations by Chinese companies of U.S. sanctions on Iran.



The Huawei Technologies Co. logo is displayed at an event in Beijing last week. (Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg)

Huawei is one of China’s “national champions,” an $8.4 billion firm promoted and protected by the ruling Communist Party. Meng’s arrest sparked outrage in China, which called for her immediate release and condemned the move as a U.S.- led effort to thwart the telecom giant and constrain China’s global ambitions.

Shortly after, in a move widely seen as retaliation for Meng’s arrest, Chinese authorities detained two Canadians, including a former diplomat, on security charges.