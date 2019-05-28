FILE - In this May 18, 2018 file photo, White House adviser Jared Kushner speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. There is little enthusiasm among U.S. allies for Kushner’s planned Mideast conference at the end of June, 2019. The conference, presented as phase one of his long-awaited plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, has put pro-Western countries like Jordan and the Saudi Arabia in a difficult position. They can’t afford to snub an invitation from their American benefactors but are wary of endorsing a plan that does not include Palestinian independence. (Susan Walsh, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is in the Middle East to drum up support for his as-yet unveiled Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

A White House official says Kushner, along with Trump’s special envoy for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt and special Iran envoy Brian Hook, are in Morocco and will visit Jordan and Israel later this week.

The trip comes as the U.S. prepares to roll out the economic portion of the plan at a conference in Bahrain in late June. The Palestinians have already rejected the peace plan and have urged Arab nations to avoid the conference. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have already indicated they will participate.

