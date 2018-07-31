Trump administration officials will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to face questions regarding the separation of migrant families at the border and the government’s court-ordered effort to reunite them, including the hundreds of parents who were deported without their children.

Carla L. Provost, the acting chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, will testify before the committee, along with Matthew Albence, a top official at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and James R. McHenry, the Justice Department official who directs the Executive Office of Immigration Review.

Also scheduled to appear are Jennifer Higgins, the associate director of Refugees, Asylum and International Operations at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and Cmdr. Jonathan White, a public health official and emergency director who leads the effort to return more than 2,500 children to their parents.

The committee includes several Democrats who’ve been among the sharpest critics of the family separations, including Sens. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) and Richard J. Durbin (Ill.).

After illegal border crossings increased this spring, the Trump administration launched a “zero tolerance” initiative that sent parents to courthouses for prosecutions to strip them of their children, who the government placed in shelters.

Public outcry forced Trump to back down after six weeks and halt the practice on June 20. Days later U.S. District Court Judge Dana M. Sabraw ordered the administration to reunite the parents with their children, touching off a scramble to put the families back together within 30 days.

The administration said it reunited more than 1,800 children by the deadline and was now working through its more challenging cases. Hundreds more parents are already back in Central America, and on Monday Sabraw asked the government to provide details for its plans to continue facilitating reunions for parents who have already been deported.