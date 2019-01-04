The Trump administration’s contention that Acting Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan can stay in his new role “indefinitely” without being nominated as the permanent Pentagon chief could face constitutional challenges, according to legal experts, who were split on whether those protests would go anywhere.

Shanahan took over the job Jan. 1 following the resignation of Jim Mattis, and has held the deputy defense secretary job since July 2017. On Friday, a U.S. official told reporters that Shanahan could serve in the acting position indefinitely at Trump’s discretion.

Trump claimed late last month that “everybody and his uncle” and “everybody and his aunt” has interest in becoming defense secretary. He added that Shanahan “could be there for a long time,” but did not say whether he meant in an acting capacity.

Other possible candidates floated in White House discussions include Jim Webb, who served as a Navy secretary and assistant secretary of defense during the Reagan administration before swapping parties and serving one term as a Democratic senator from Virginia. Three people familiar with the administration’s thinking confirmed the discussions had taken place, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. The New York Times first reported that the administration was considering Webb.

Webb, who also launched a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2015, shares Trump’s disdain for lengthy military interventions abroad and served in Vietnam as a Marine officer, earning a Navy Cross for valor.

But in a tweet on Friday, Trump denied that Webb is being considered for the job, calling him a “fine man,” but saying “I don’t know Jim, and never met him. Patrick Shanahan, who is Acting Secretary of Defense, is doing a great job!”

Speculation about Shanahan’s future comes as the Pentagon attempts to project an air of normalcy following departure of Mattis, a widely respected former Marine general. In his Dec. 20 resignation letter, Mattis offered to stay in office through Feb. 28 to ensure a smooth transition, but Trump abruptly installed Shanahan three days later

Shanahan was scheduled to meet Friday with Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Pentagon comptroller David L. Norquist, an undersecretary of defense who has been selected to perform the role of the deputy defense secretary while Shanahan serves as temporary Pentagon chief.

Shanahan also was due to receive updates from the military’s regional combatant commands and meet with Trump’s acting chief of staff at the White House, the U.S. official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensivity of the issue.

The administration’s determination that Shanahan could hold his job on a temporary basis in perpetuity is likely based in part on the Goldwater-Nichols Act, which outlines the principles for civilian control of the military.

Arnold Punaro, a retired two-star Marine general who assisted in its creation, said there is no limit under the law on how long a deputy defense secretary who has been confirmed can perform the chief role. However, the law’s framers never intended to have someone perform the defense secretary duties indefinitely, he said.

Still, Shanahan staying in the post on a temporary basis indefinitely could face other legal challenges.

Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law, said there is no legal dispute over whether Shanahan can serve as acting defense secretary for a short period because he already was confirmed to the deputy position.

“The harder question is whether the Constitution allows him to serve in that role indefinitely,” Vladeck said. “The longer he continues to hold that position, the more likely that someone will seek to litigate that issue in court.”

A challenge, Vladeck said, could come under the Appointments Clause of the Constitution, which states that the president shall nominate Cabinet officials “by and with the advice and consent of the Senate.”

Another legal expert, Anne Joseph O’Connell of Stanford Law School, agreed that there was no time limit on a deputy secretary serving as an acting secretary, “but the Constitution may impose some limits on acting in the very top jobs.” She said that no legal decisions directly address the point, but that she believes courts will allow acting officials only on a temporary basis.

Martin S. Lederman, a visiting professor at Georgetown University Law Center, said Trump should nominate a new defense secretary as soon as possible. But he said it would not violate the Appointments Clause to leave Shanahan in place because the Senate already confirmed him to the deputy job.

The situation is not the same with the attorney general, Lederman said. Trump’s decision to fire Jeff Sessions and appoint former federal prosecutor Matthew G. Whitaker in an acting role without a confirmation hearing for any post “truly is a legal problem.” In that case, Trump bypassed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to do so.

Under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, Shanahan can carry out defense secretary duties for 210 days, said Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University Law School. That time period can be extended if Trump nomiates someone else to hold the job permanently.

The U.S. official’s assertion challenges that assessment.

The greatest obstacle for those who would seek to prevent Shanahan from holding the job temporarily for a long period of time is timing, Turley said. Trump will probably have a nominee within 210 days, and any litigation would likely take longer to address, he said.

“There is roughly two years left to the administration,” Turley said. “Critics are running out of runway for such challenges as we get into 2019.”

Josh Dawsey and John Hudson contributed to this report.

