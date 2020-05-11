Zammit Tabona had been a non-resident ambassador to Finland for six years. The ministry said his resignation was accepted immediately.
In the Facebook post, since removed, Zammit Tabona wrote: “75 years ago we stopped hitler. Who will stop Angela merkel? She has fulfilled hitlers dream! to control Europe.”
Europe on Friday marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the continent after Nazi Germany surrendered to Allied forces.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.