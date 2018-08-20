This combination of pictures shows President Trump (L) at the White House on August 17, 2018 and a file photo taken on June 15, 2018 of Paul Manafort, his former campaign chief, arriving for a hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

The jury weighing the fate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort began its third day of jury deliberations Monday, as the president continued to publicly criticize the prosecutors in the case.

The six-woman, six-man jury in Alexandria, Va. heard two weeks of testimony before beginning deliberations last week. Prosecutors say Manafort hid more than $15 million from the IRS — money he made as a political consultant in Ukraine.

When that income ended in 2014, authorities charge Manafort lied to banks to get millions of dollars more in loans to support his seven-figure lifestyle.

On Thursday, the jury asked the judge to clarify some legal elements in the case that had been raised by the defense team. They deliberated again Friday without asking for further guidance from the judge.

Manafort, 69, could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges in the case.

The trial is the first to emerge from the office of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

Trump has repeatedly spoken out publicly in support of Manafort, both at the outset of the trial and during jury deliberations.

On Monday morning, he tweeted that Mueller’s investigators “are enjoying ruining people’s lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side - the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller’s Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace!”

