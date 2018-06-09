FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file photo, People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. The self-proclaimed master dealmaker is facing doubts from multiple corners as he prepares to negotiate with Kim Jong Un. Ahead of President Donald Trump’s landmark summit next week with the North Korean leader, U.S. allies and even many Republicans are raising concerns that he may impulsively give in on issues they say should be deal-breakers for the United States. (Ahn Young-joon, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The self-proclaimed master dealmaker is facing doubts from multiple corners as he prepares to negotiate with Kim Jong Un.

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s landmark summit next week with the North Korean leader, U.S. allies and many Republicans are raising concerns that he may impulsively give in on issues they say should be deal-breakers for the United States.

Ambiguity about exactly what “denuclearization” must look like has left some wringing their hands, while others fear he may yield on a longtime North Korean wish that the U.S. withdraw some or all of its military presence on the Korean Peninsula.

National security hawks have voiced worries about Kim’s intentions and his willingness to actually follow through on any commitment he might make in Singapore.

