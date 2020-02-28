Berger’s memo provides no details on the Confederate order, but simply directs “the removal of all Confederate-related paraphernalia from Marine Corps installations.” But the plan would cover flags, signs and other Confederate symbols.
The memo calls for Marine Lt. Gen. Charles Chiarotti to develop a plan to put the order into effect. There is no specific date set for the removal of the items, but it’s expected to take effect in coming weeks.
