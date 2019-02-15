Andrew McCabe, then the acting director of the FBI, testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in May 2017. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

A spokeswoman for former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe on Friday sought to downplay the idea that McCabe knew of a substantive effort to oust President Trump using the 25th Amendment, saying in a statement that he never participated in “any extended discussions” about the matter, nor was he aware of such talks.

Melissa Schwartz, McCabe’s spokeswoman, said in the statement on Twitter that McCabe “was present and participated in a discussion that included a comment by Deputy Attorney General [Rod] Rosenstein regarding the 25th Amendment.” But that seems to be the extent of it.

“To clarify, at no time did Mr. McCabe participate in any extended discussions about the use of the 25th Amendment, nor is he aware of any such discussions,” Schwartz said.

The 25th Amendment spells out a process for the president’s Cabinet to force his removal from office if he is unable to perform his duties.

Schwartz’s statement comes a day after CBS offered a preview of an interview with McCabe that is set to air on “60 Minutes” Sunday. Journalist Scott Pelley, who interviewed McCabe, said that McCabe told him using the 25th Amendment was discussed and that officials were “counting noses” — or speculating on who might support such an endeavor.

“I just want to put a finer point on that, because there has been reporting, but I don’t believe there has been a source that went on the record to confirm that the 25th Amendment was discussed about removing the president. So McCabe is saying that that was discussed?” CBS’s Norah O’Donnell asked Pelley.

“Absolutely,” Pelley responded. “McCabe, Norah, as you point out, is the very first person involved in these meetings who has come out and spoken publicly.”

“But there was a discussion, underway, about removing the president of the United States?” O’Donnell followed up.

“They were counting noses,” Pelley said. “They were not asking Cabinet members whether they would vote for or against removing the president, but they were speculating, ‘This person would be with us. That person would not be.’ And they were counting noses in that effort.”

The New York Times first reported last year that McCabe alleged in memos that Rosenstein had talked about using the 25th Amendment to oust Trump — or wearing a wire to surreptitiously monitor the president — in the hectic days in May 2017 after Trump fired James B. Comey as FBI director. At the time, Rosenstein vaguely disputed the reporting.

The issue caused significant consternation at the White House and Justice Department, and nearly led to Rosenstein leaving his job. And when CBS previewed its McCabe interview Thursday, old tensions were reignited. The Justice Department again vaguely disputed McCabe’s allegations, saying, “As the Deputy Attorney General previously has stated, based on his personal dealings with the President, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment, nor was the DAG in a position to consider invoking the 25th Amendment.”

The president and his defenders seized on the notion that there was a sinister plot afoot among law enforcement to oust the elected commander in chief.

“Trying to use the 25th Amendment to try and circumvent the Election is a despicable act of unconstitutional power grabbing . . . which happens in third world countries. You have to obey the law. This is an attack on our system & Constitution,” the president wrote on Twitter Thursday night, apparently quoting lawyer Alan Dershowitz from an appearance on Fox News.

It is unclear how much more detail McCabe will add to the discussion as he sits for a number of interviews in the coming week to promote his soon-to-be-released book, “The Threat.” Schwartz said in the statement that his book does not contain the anecdote about Rosenstein talking about the 25th Amendment and that McCabe “has merely confirmed a discussion that was initially reported elsewhere.”