The highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress said she is open to supporting a long-shot bid by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to replace House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), giving a boost to the conservative insurgency seeking to take over the House Republican caucus.

In an interview Friday with the Spokane, Wash.-based newspaper the Inlander, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) said she had spoken with Jordan, as well as House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the No. 2 lawmaker in the chamber and Ryan’s preferred successor.

“I am staying open,” McMorris Rodgers said. “I have not made a commitment for who I will be supporting for leadership. I really believe that it’s premature for us to be jockeying for leadership positions when we need to focus on our races.”

Ryan announced in April that he would retire at the end of his term.

The decision by McMorris Rodgers to decline to make an endorsement raises questions about divides within the party over who should be the next speaker. Ryan swiftly threw his support behind McCarthy, even though the California Republican has yet to declare his candidacy in public. McCarthy’s previous attempt to secure the top post in 2015 was unsuccessful.

This time, McCarthy faces a long-shot threat from Jordan, a conservative who has cast himself as a Trump loyalist in his bid to take the party’s top House post, as well as a possible bid by House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.).

McMorris Rodgers’s decision may also be because she faces a tough reelection fight this year, facing off against longtime state lawmaker Lisa Brown (D) to retain her seat in eastern Washington’s 5th Congressional District.

Republicans overall are in a difficult spot as they seek to retain their majority in the House this November amid a surge in Democratic enthusiasm to oppose President Trump. Democrats would need to flip roughly 12 seats to take control of the chamber.



In a letter to colleagues announcing his candidacy last month, Jordan said that the Republican-led Congress had let down the president.

“President Trump has taken bold action on behalf of the American people,” Jordan wrote. “Congress has not held up its end of the deal, but we can change that. It’s time to do what we said.”

Among the goals that Jordan said House Republicans should help Trump achieve are a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act and construction of a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

Jordan’s candidacy comes amid questions about whether, during his tenure as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University three decades ago, he knew that the team doctor was sexually abusing athletes. Former wrestlers on the team have said they discussed the misconduct while Jordan was present. Jordan has denied he witnessed, heard or knew about any sexual misbehavior by the coach.