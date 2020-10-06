The officials said the military leaders were working from home and this has not affected military readiness.
Up to 14 officials are believed to have been potentially exposed to the virus after meetings last week with the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, Adm. Charles W. Ray, who has tested positive. The officials were informed about the positive test on Monday.
It is not known how Ray contracted the virus, but it was not believed to be related to the outbreak affecting President Donald Trump and others at the White House, the officials said.
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the last name of the vice commandant of the Coast Guard to Ray, instead of Wray.
