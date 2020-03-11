Mladic was given a life sentence on Nov. 22, 2017, after being convicted of crimes including genocide for leading troops who massacred more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys at the Srebrenica enclave in Bosnia in 1995.
He appealed and remains in custody in The Hague. Prosecutors also have appealed because Mladic was acquitted of a second count of genocide and they want that acquittal overturned.
According to filings released Wednesday by the residual mechanism, Mladic is to undergo surgery to remove a benign polyp from his colon.
Judges didn’t set a new date for the hearing, but indicated they want to hold it about six weeks after Mladic’s surgery.
Mladic, who turns 78 on Thursday, has been in frail health for years.
