A top Justice Department official who has been a critical, behind-the-scenes player in some of federal law enforcement’s biggest controversies is stepping down at the end of the week, authorities said.

Scott Schools, the Justice Department’s most senior career official, will leave Friday for a position in the private sector, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced. He will be replaced on an acting basis by Bradley Weinsheimer, a former assistant U.S. attorney and 27-year Justice Department veteran.

“Scott has provided invaluable leadership and counsel in his years at the Department, and his service is an example to all,” Sessions said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed, and I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Though Schools was not a household name, he often provided guidance on some of the thorniest issues facing Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, whose office he worked in.

In recent months, CNN spotted Schools leaving the office of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III with Ed O’Callaghan, Rosenstein’s top deputy.

Schools was a key player in the controversial firing of former FBI director Andrew McCabe, and was among a few to hear McCabe’s final pitch that he should not be terminated over allegations that he authorized a media disclosure and lied to investigators about it. He was also at the center of a dispute over whether former deputy attorney general Sally Yates would be allowed to testify in the congressional investigation of possible links between Russian officials and Donald Trump’s campaign.

Schools wrote a letter to Yates’s attorney saying Yates would need to consult with the White House before testifying about conversations with officials there because those might be covered by privileges concerning presidential communications or deliberative processes.

Sessions said in his statement that Schools had served as an assistant U.S. attorney, as well as the U.S. attorney for South Carolina and the Northern District of California. His new job was not immediately identified.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

Schools’s departure was first reported by NPR.