In a court filing Monday, Kupperman’s attorney, Charles Cooper, said Mulvaney should not be allowed to join the lawsuit.
Cooper says there are important distinctions between Mulvaney and Kupperman’s situations, including that Mulvaney has already spoken publicly about issues central to the impeachment inquiry. Cooper also noted that Mulvaney still works for Trump, while Kupperman does not.
