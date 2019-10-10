The events leading to the award occurred in April 2008. The White House says Williams helped save four critically wounded soldiers and prevented the lead element of a special operations force from being overrun.

Williams still serves in the Army.

The Medal of Honor is awarded to those who distinguish themselves through their gallantry in battle and by risking their lives above and beyond the call of duty.

